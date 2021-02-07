





After holding something tight for just minutes,

it takes ten more for the fist to unhold,

to let what it has been grasping

simply balance there in the palm.



I have heard the story of how they trap monkeys

by putting a treat through a hole just big enough

that the monkey’s hand can slip in, but

when clasped around the sweet,

cannot slip out.



I have been one of the rare monkeys

who knows that to be free, it must let go.

It takes time, but eventually the fingers unfurl

the way a leaf unfolds out of its bud—

not all at once, but in spurts, little jerks

of the knuckles, until at last the hand is open

and the fingers remember

what they can do besides clench,

besides clutch, besides clamp.



Today I wonder if the head might learn

what the hand knows, might to slacken and relax

to release a dream.

It never knew holding a dream

could become a problem—

it was a dream, for heaven’s sakes.

Something good. Something wonderful.

Something sweet.

When did the dream become a trap?

A tightening, a snare?

Oh dream, can I let you go

the way a hand might release a piece of paper?

Such a beautiful dream—

that those around me might truly be happy

if only I am good enough, if only I hang on.