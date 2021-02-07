Join me for five Mondays in March, reading poems and writing your own!

The premise—poems are everywhere, just waiting for us to find them.

The practice—reading and writing and sharing poems together.

The promise—when we play with poems, it opens us and changes the way we meet the world.

Each class, I will bring poems for the class to read—then we’ll leap into writing our own poems. At the end of class, we’ll share them. This is a fun, safe, playful, generative, process-loving class for all levels. Bring your curiosity! The invitations are everywhere—let’s find them together!

LIMIT 12 STUDENTS, TWO SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

THIS IS A 5-WEEK ZOOM CLASS, Mondays in March, March 1-29, 2-4 p.m. MST. You will receive links to the Zoom group a week prior to the event! $140. Hosted by the amazing SHYFT. Here’s the link to register. If you have problems registering, call Carie at 720-289-5229