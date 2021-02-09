



Make the most of peace.

—Holiday Mathis, horoscope February 9, 2021





This morning I wake to notice

that nothing hurts. I notice

I am warm beneath the comforter

and the air in the house is cool on my face

and the only sound is a chickadee at dawn

singing its two-note “sweetie” song.



There are mornings I wake already stunned

by the pain of the broken world,

but this morning, I lie for a while

in quiet and savor the thin trace of first light

as it develops grays in the room, savor

the rhythmic rise and fall of my own chest,

savor the feel of my palm on my belly,

welcome its slight weight, its small warmth.

