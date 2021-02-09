In this special evening of Stubborn Praise: Celebrating the here and now through poetry, co hosts Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and James Crews feature Young People’s Poet Laureate and widely beloved poet Naomi Shihab Nye, author of “Cast Away,” “Everything Comes Next,” “Fuel,” and many other award-winning poetry books. After the reading, we converse about how poetry is helping us meet the challenges of the moment, the importance of encouragement and embracing paradox as we write toward togetherness.

