





My first lighter I found in a parking lot—

a smooth red plastic tube that fit

in my pocket. I knew playing with fire

was dangerous. I knew I wanted

to learn how. I remember trying again

and again to get the right purchase

with my thumb on the serrated sparkwheel.

I rolled and rolled until my skin was raw,

until at last the brief flame sputtered then died.

It wasn’t long before it came second nature—

the smooth flick needed to produce a spark,

the slight pressure on the red tongue

to maintain steady flame.

I learned how it burns

to be lit up too long,

but once you know how to make light,

how easy it is to bring it with you

everywhere you go.

Like this: Like Loading...