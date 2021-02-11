What a woman really needs

is a blank sheet of paper,

which takes trees, of course,

softwood coniferous are best—

pines, firs, spruce, hemlock.

Their long fibers produce the strongest paper

able to hold the most difficult words.



And the tree needs sunlight, clean air, water.

And the tree must be cut using a chainsaw,

harvester, feller buncher. Must be moved

with a skidder or a forwarder.

Must be transported to the sawmill on a truck:

So many machines run by so many

human hands attached to human limbs

with human hearts and human hurts

and human hopes.



And of course, the woman

needs a pen for writing on the paper—

the ink no longer coming from soot

but from pigment including a solvent, a binder,

and a plethora of additives

such as chelating and drying agents—

a complex concoction suited to giving clarity

to complex thoughts.



She needs a room. Or a closet. A counter?

Or simply entry to an inner place

where there are no other voices

asking for help or offering help either.

A space where the predominant voice

she hears is her own—or perhaps,

more truly, the voice she is ripening into,

the voice that emerges when she lets the blank page

know more than she does, lets it lead her

on cursive paths that cross themselves often

but move her ever forward.



And then, with that clean sheet full of memories,

that pen with its synthesized balance,

that room with its impossible blessing,

she might at last meet what she really needs most,

that part of herself she will forever

continue to wonder about, that self

that reaches for her, that asks her to wrestle,

invites her to see what else she might find

in all that abundant blank.

Like this: Like Loading...