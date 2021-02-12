





That was the year I only bought clothes imported from Bali—

baggy pants in a geometric black-and-white print,

long swishy flowery skirts in bright blues

and thin dresses with intricate knot designs.

I don’t know what became of them all—

Good Will, I suppose. Not that I want them back,

but I miss the girl who felt like a treasure in them,

who wore them lightly, who danced and ran in them,

who twirled in the middle of a field

so the fabric would ripple out and would fall down

in the grass and not worry about the stains.

I miss the girl who shrugged out of those clothes

every time she was near an alpine lake,

slipping nakedly into the icy clear water.

I miss how she wore her life back then,

like something exotic, something beautiful,

something new she couldn’t wait to try on.

Like this: Like Loading...