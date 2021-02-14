



Tonight it is cocoa powder,

flour, sugar and vanilla

that bring me and my daughter

together. The kitchen our mixing bowl,

time our whisk. The more we’re together

the more we laugh. How easily

distinct ingredients become a whole.

Easy as following a recipe

for chocolate cake, we slip

into the familiar banter,

the joyful two-step, the sweetness

we’ve been distilling since she

could first hold her own spoon.

In the air, hum of the oven preheating,

sound of us teasing, clang of the whisk

against the glass bowl. The cake,

it’s basically a delicious artifact,

a testament to this scent

of intimacy, like chocolate cake,

only much, much richer.