





Because our conversation

feels like riding a bike uphill,

I think of gears. I think

of how easy it is to shift

lower, how a simple flick

of the thumb makes the impossible

possible. Where are the gears

for love? There must be better

ways to use our teeth

than biting words. There must

be a series of notched wheels

in the heart that allow us

to move forward with less force,

some mechanism to make

the chain hop from one sprocket

to another, changing the way

we engage. I want to find that gadget,

those gears, the ones that help us

hear each other, the ones

that help us say what must be said,

the simple tools that allow us

to move forward at all.

