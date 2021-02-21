



My tears mingle with yours and the dry world is watered again.

—Jude Janett





Parched and dusty,

the inner desert

forgets it was once a wetland.

Barren of confidence,

arid with self-disdain,

it forgets how to grow things

not covered in thorns

and spines.



Then you with your love

reach across the afternoon,

a brief shower of words,

and the whole inner world

remembers how it is to be lush,

to be nurturing, to be green.

Like this: Like Loading...