

—for Augusta Kantra





I remember that day when Augusta and I

stood beneath the satsuma tree at her front gate

and pulled dozens of bright orange spheres

from the branches, filled a basket to brimming,

and still the tree was weighted with fruit.



I remember how easily the leather skin peeled away,

the way I always wish an orange might peel.

I remember the juicy sweet flesh—sweeter

than most citrus. I remember it was seedless,

a surprise generosity. And the colder it is,

the sweeter the satsuma will grow.



But most of all, I remember Augusta—

her love-ripened smile, her sunny chatter,

her contagious gratitude

for the tree, the fruit, the scent of soft rain, the day.



I remember how she thrilled to share with me

something I’d never known before,

how she handed me my first satsuma—

her palm upright, extended,

and in it a small proof of abundant goodness

just waiting to be opened.



