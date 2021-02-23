





Today I know the self

as a stone in the stream—

everything around me rushing and quickening,

and me, a way to mark all this moving.

Amidst all the bubble and rush,

a stone has its own very slow journey,

and yet, there is no doubt

the stone belongs, is doing

exactly what a stone should do—

which is to be true to its stone-ness,

to know itself as a traveler, yes,

but also as an integral part of the path,

a model of consistency, seldom

in a hurry, inclined to show up

exactly where it is.

