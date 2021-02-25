







And could I, like this picture frame

hold any image I was given?

I think of the news last night—

how I would rather not hold

what I saw there.

I think of what I learned just yesterday

about myself and notice how

I would rather push the image away.

But could I be like this picture frame

that will hold anything and in so doing

honor its importance? Honor

everything, no matter how mundane,

no matter how frightening,

as something worth knowing,

something essential to what it means to be alive,

a soup can, perhaps, a petunia, or a scream.

How easily the frame says yes to the world,

takes it in, anything, with no judgement,

and offers it whatever beauty it has.



Like this: Like Loading...