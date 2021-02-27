





The three-note song of the owl

opens the night

with a single repeated note.

Hoo hoo hoo.



Listening for the song again,

I find myself opening to silence.

Then there it is:

Hoo hoo hoo.



Scientists say

the owl is sending a message:

This is mine,

my territory, my space.

But instead of being repelled,

I’m pulled in.



I sing back to the owl

three resonant notes.

Hoo hoo hoo.

Not to stake my territory.

More out of admiration

for the power of a simple song.



It teaches me to trust

what is artless,

how sometimes simplicity

is what allows others, like me,

to sing along.



