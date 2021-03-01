





Now I love biology—the how of

life, the what of cell, the physiology of why—

but I was so bored in ninth-grade biology class

when Bill Williams stood at the front of the room

with his rumpled hair and brown corduroy blazer,

chalk dust on his fingers, chalk dust in his drone,

chalk dust chafing on my teenage thoughts.

I wanted to know about boys. And kissing them.

I wanted to know what it would feel like

if that blonde across the room cornered me

against the wall with the anatomy posters

then let his fingers experiment

across my bare skin. But I was bored

by Mr. Williams’ boring biology, bored

by his black-and-white boring film strips,

bored by the clock that slowed on the wall.

Bored in that windowless room that smelled

of his coffee and formaldehyde.

Sometimes I’d write notes to friends.

I’m so bored, I’d write. As if boredom

were news worthy of sharing. As if biology

weren’t everything.



I would love to go back to that girl

in that junior high room fidgeting

in her metal chair at the shiny black lab table.

Even then, her own biology was riotous,

her estrogen surging, her pituitary gland raging,

her body and mind controlled by forces of nature

she couldn’t begin to understand.

I wouldn’t tell her to pay attention

to Bill Williams, no, but to be more curious

about her own feral hows and whats and whys—

the miracle of her own biology

untethering everything she thought

she knew about who she was

and her place in the biome,

all that dark curly hair springing up

in surprising places, her blood pitching

with a wild and red pulsing

that years later is still her best teacher.

