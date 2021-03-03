





When the boy is sneering

or the glass is breaking

or the woman is weeping

or the streets are crowded

with anger and rage,

it is hard to believe

a small joy

has any real value,

hard to believe

a single red gerber daisy

or a cup of grapefruit-scented tea

might have any relevance,

could bear any weight on the scale

that measures what it is to be alive,

but last night, while I was steeping

in worry, aching with injustice,

my daughter created a stage

between the threadbare couches

and hummed herself a soundtrack

as she leapt and spun

and shuffled and flapped,

and oh, how her brief flare of joy

changed the flavor of the night,

an improbable balance,

the way even the smallest amount of sugar

transforms the bitter sauce,

the way just one note

resolves a minor chord,

the way the barest hint of rain

makes the whole desert

erupt into bloom.





Like this: Like Loading...