Lyrics from “Golden Slumbers” by Paul McCartney and John Lennon





I love when my lyric

slips into your thoughts,

when I float from your lips

for hours. Once there was a way

to get back homeward.

Sometimes I even believe

my own lines.

Once there was a way

to get back home.

Sometimes when you sing me,

I have faith in home.

Please pretty darling do not cry.

And yet you do cry

and make me want to forget

I am a song about longing,

a song of loss.

I want to be the song of finding,

song of arriving together,

song of coming home.

I want to be the song

that lies down to sleep

beside your heart each night.

I will sing a lullaby.

I want to be the song

that that makes you breakfast.

The song that dances with you

in the living room.

The song that always stays.

