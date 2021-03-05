





In my tall

brown boots

I can walk

into any room,

any fear,

any graveyard

any loss.

I zip up

those tall

brown boots

and I become

a woman

I trust,

a woman

who knows

how well-protected feet

somehow make

it easier

for the heart

to stay open.

In my tall

brown boots,

I could even

meet betrayal,

could shake

that two-faced hand

and know

where I stand,

could walk

toward love

no matter which

way I walk,

could walk

ever closer

to myself.







