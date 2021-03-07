





I want to read the poem of you—

want to hold in my breath

your intimate rhythms

want to translate in my lungs

the silences between your stanzas,

want to feel in my heart

the tug of your turns,

the communion of your inner rhymes.



I want to follow

the ever-emerging form of you,

want to know which words

are appearing even now

in the divine cursive

that writes us all,

want to wander in your ambiguities,

wonder about your secrets.



I want to recite your lines

again and again and again

so your stories

are the allusions that inspire

the emerging poem of me.



This is the poem in which I admit

every poem has the potential

to break open the heart—

imagine the size of the book.

This is the poem in which I remember

the heart was made to break open.

Like this: Like Loading...