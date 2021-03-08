





Even after all these years

of wandering this twisting path of self,

how is it I am still surprised

to find a new home inside the rush of river,

as if I haven’t been here

in this song of melting many times before?

How is it I forgot my home

inside the brittle brown grass of March,

home in the sweet moldering scent of spring,

home in the sun soaked day—

as if the great star of beginnings

is saying again to me, Come, friend.



How is it I sometimes forget to arrive

exactly where I am, especially in these days

when forgiveness arrives like the cranes

on great wings that charge the air.

These days when love comes crashing in

like western wind, breaking branches

and rearranging the yard, as if to say

it is here to change everything.

Sometimes I forget the world will find me

wherever I am and insist in the language

of willow and trunk and hawk and noon,

home, home, you are home.

