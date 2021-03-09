Love,

Though I am undeniably broken,

I come to you with no need to be fixed.

I come to you the way one river

meets another river—not joining

out of thirst, but because

there is so much power

and beauty in giving oneself

to another, in moving

through the world together.

I come to you the way the half moon

comes into the yard—I could be more

whole, but in the meantime,

I will bring you everything

I have.

from Hush

with HUGE thanks to the amazing Holiday Mathis–wow. I am soooo grateful for you, your vision, your gifts.