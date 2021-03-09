





Every day, many times,

I push down the lever

that opens the door

from the room to the house,

from the house to the world.

Such a simple gesture,

grasping, then pushing,

then letting go.

Sometimes quickly,

as when I am trying

to keep the cat inside.

Sometimes slowly,

as when I am trying

to quietly enter

a room where someone else

is sleeping.

To open a door

is to move from one space

to another, perhaps a space

where dark rye bread is baking

filling the room with is midnight scent,

perhaps a space where a single

bare lightbulb is swinging,

perhaps a space filled with birdsong

or gunfire or stars or a final breath.

My whole life

I’ve been practicing

how to enter a space—

how to meet what is there

on the other side

and still be true to myself.

My whole life I’ve been opening doors,

some I immediately regretted,

though there is no going back.

The room I left is never the same

when I return,

nor am I the same.

My whole life

I’ve been opening inner doors,

always surprised to find

another, always surprised

how big the worlds are

in a space the size of me.

Every door I open

I practice how it is

to move through,

to move into,

to offer my attention

to what is new,

perhaps a gust of wind,

a lullaby being sung,

a spacious grief or an expansive trust

I never dreamt was there.



Like this: Like Loading...