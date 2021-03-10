

with a line from “After the Japanese” by Jack Granath





A warm March day

and the blue sky

slips itself

into the list

of things to do,

and I would have to be

deaf or just plain stubborn

to not hear the call

to play outside—

and damn, but

I’m stubborn,

so the world

sends a bobcat,

a red-tailed hawk

and a whole herd of elk

to the yard.

What’s a busy woman

to do

but surrender?

I don’t.

Head down, I get

the work done.

I put on the blinders

of responsibility

until a poem says to me,

You do the right thing,

citizen, and my chest pounds

in urgent code:

that. means. you.

and I put down

the work and walk

into the day

to do my duty,

which is to meet the world

that will never

send an email,

the world

that will never knock,

will never call,

but will always

say welcome,

citizen, welcome.

Like this: Like Loading...