





My father sings

and I am again

a girl being bounced

on his lap, wondering

if there really is

a jungle somewhere

where a monkey eats nails,

and why would a monkey do that,

and doesn’t it hurt?



My father is laughing,

his eyes glitter with tropical shine,

and I understand

he is traveling in a world

of imagination

and gave me

an invitation to go with him—



fifty years later,

we are still swinging

through that curious jungle,

singing, wondering

about that crazy monkey,

his strange choices,

blessing these surprising worlds

that bring us

together.

