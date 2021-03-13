





This longing to get it right—

to not only find the right path

but to walk it with grace,

without stalling, without stumbling.



But the forest is dark and deep

and the paths are many—

and I fall, and in falling,

I stop.



So this is what it takes

to notice the beauty of being still,

to see how staying in place, too, is a path,

how falling, too, is a grace.



How much easier it is to walk now

when I trust any path I’m on is the right one,

even this one where I fall,

even this one when I don’t move at all.







