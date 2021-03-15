







I slipped my ear

into your pocket

close to your heart.

It wanted to be near

the steady thump

of those chambers,

a rhythm more reassuring

than any lullaby.

My ear likes it there

against your chest,

likes the warm hum

of your voice floating

over it, your words

indistinct through the cloth.

Forgive this eavesdropping

on the pulse of you,

but it is the only news

that interests my ear today

while the rest of me

works far away.

Yes, the only thing

my ear wants to hear

is the red song of you

like a faithful drum beating

here, here, here.



