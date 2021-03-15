







Twelve minutes after I put

the pumpkin pie in the oven

I saw the two brown eggs

still sitting on the counter.

There are times it’s not too late—

when we still might see the loved one

if we go now,

still might catch that plane

if we just keep running,

still might save that friendship

if we pick up the phone

still might stave disappointment

if we pull that pie from the oven,

pour out soupy filling back in the bowl,

blend in the eggs.

How rich it tastes, that second chance

infused as it is with the risk of loss,

served perhaps with whipped cream,

the custard so sweet, so spicy.

Like this: Like Loading...