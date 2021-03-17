





I want to bring to the doorstep of your heart

a giant bouquet of soft-petalled words,

a lavish bouquet of gratitudes

grown from seed in which each bloom

remembers each time

I watered it, encouraged it,

pulled the weeds from around its stem.

I want to have amended the soil

in which these appreciations grew

with the mycelium of devotion,

the dark compost of love.

It matters, the ways we say thank you.

Those two words disappear from the air

in less than a second,

so is it any wonder, when you

with your love have changed me forever,

that I want to bring you

a whole garden of gratefulnesses

no, a whole field of eternal thank yous

in which every flower is astonishingly open

and the perfume fills

every room in your heart.







