

for AOI





Unforgettable nights! The sun was committed

to great service, shining low and golden.

Impressive wide variety of laughter,

and the high-quality conversation

made me as if I belonged in my skin.

I don’t remember a thing I ate

or where I stayed or even much of what

we said. Mostly, I remember

walking the large selection

of quiet side streets, grinning,

feeling lucky to be alive,

and you whistling flawless and clear.

Atmosphere: Usually I’d say five stars,

but truly there were at least

two thousand stars visible,

and I’d use them all for this memory review

in which I first met you.

Only complaint, the weekend ran out of time.

Highly recommended to remember again,

especially the way our smiles slipped

from something we practiced

to something immeasurably true.

Like this: Like Loading...