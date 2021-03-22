Seduced by the Present: The Poetic Art of Showing Up

I hope you will join me on Thursday, 5-6 Mountain Time, for a program I’ll lead for One Spirit Learning Alliance, a fabulous interfaith and interspiritual education organization located in New York. The zoom program has a suggested donation of $10, but you can also come for free if that is too much right now.

I’ll be sharing poems and talking about the transformative practice of writing poems, how it helps us fall more deeply in love with the world and connects us to each other, to the natural world, to the divine and to ourselves.

Here is what the organization’s founder and spiritual director, Rev. Diane Berke, wrote about the program:

“Since the lockdown began in March 2020, I learned that immersing myself in beauty – through music, dance, visual imagery, and poetry – was like oxygen for my soul.

One of the true blessings of that time for me was discovering that one of my favorite poets, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, had an ongoing practice of writing one poem a day and that through her blog, ahundredfallingveils.com, she shared a poem daily with her readers. Every morning since then, I have started my day with one of Rosemerry’s poems and journeyed with her through the whole gamut of human experience – laughter, tears, discouragement, love, inspiration, gratitude, fear, and being nurtured and taught by this beautiful earth. I also began sharing Rosemerry’s poems with the One Spirit office staff in our weekly virtual meetings, and the staff quickly fell in love with her, her poetic sensibilities, her insight and wisdom, her humor and vulnerability and authenticity.

After sharing her poems in several of our Gatherings, I realized what a gift it would be to share her with the whole One Spirit community … and I’m thrilled that she will be joining us for our Gathering on Thursday, March 25th!!! (BTW, our entire office staff is over the moon excited to get to meet her in virtual person!)

Our theme for the evening will be Seduced by the Present: The Poetic Art of Showing Up, and Rosemerry will share poems and stories about the transformative impact of her daily writing practice and invite us to explore how poetry and writing can become open invitations to explore our relationships with ourselves, the earth, each other, and the divine.

I feel blessed to be able to share with my community this beautiful artist whose work has been such a blessing to me. I hope you will join us for an evening of deep soul nourishment.



Blessings and love,