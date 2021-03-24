





Forgive me, please, when I,

thrilling in how much I love you,

believe you belong to me—

like a book or shirt or a ring.



Writing that short list,

it now seems strange

I believe I own anything.

I know well the unstitching of loss.



Let me learn to love you loosely

the way I love morning,

the way I love song,

the way I love hawks on the wing.



Let me love you the way

I love poems, startled

and grateful each time I find

it is I who belongs to them.





