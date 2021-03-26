





Count the one beautiful blue and green planet.

Count it again.

Say “home,” then marvel at the taste of tears.

Notice how no borders matter from here.

Remember how important they feel

when standing on a border. Once

you dreamt of being alone. Of being

far away from parking lots and grocery store lines

and men with guns and violent conviction.

Now you dream of touching someone else,

of breathing in the scent of garden dirt,

of hearing a voice without static, of laying down

in a bed, held by your own sweet gravity.

What you would do to taste a tree-ripened peach.

Give up on counting stars. Draw lines between them,

creating your own constellations:

The open hand. The river gorge. The crooked evergreen.

A semi-automatic rifle, which you re-constellate

into a small bouquet of lilies. Consider forgiveness.

Wonder how long it will take before it feels authentic.

Circling has taught you how things come around.

Remember? There was a time you didn’t think

you knew how to pray.



Like this: Like Loading...