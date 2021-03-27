



I am all too aware of that permanent track

with its strict rails of duty and ties of to do,

how it structures my days

in inflexible ways, allows the engine

of time to move only on pre-regulated paths.



I would love to lose those tracks of time,

veer off the underlying subgrade

and stroll on foot through the fields of hours

and lay in the lazy tall grass of warm days.



Or so I say. And yet I commit

to new rails, new track that I pound in

with the iron spikes of yes,

like a pioneer hellbent on progress.



No. I did not lose track of time,

but perhaps I lost track of me.

Perhaps I lost track of you.

Perhaps it is not too late.











