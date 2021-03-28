







When at last I feel solid again,

along come the mysterious tools

that carve in me

a new spaciousness.

Such painful excavation,

and yet somehow

inside this human shape,

I contain a grand canyon

deep enough for high risk;

a wrestling arena vast enough

for wings of angels

and storming demons of doubt;

and an entire concert hall

with acoustics so fine

that when the smallest voice

in me sits on stage and whispers

you can do it,

I can hear it clearly,

even in the cheap seats,

and though the song is tiny,

it’s so resonant

I sing along.



