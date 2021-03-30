

for all poetry friends





I am perhaps the crow

who, parched, unable to fly,

arrives at the pitcher

and realizes

I cannot reach the water.

But in this story,

there are no pebbles nearby.

In this story,

there are other crows

who arrive, each

with pebbles they drop

into the pitcher.

You, my friends,

are the crows.

Your words

are the pebbles.

And slowly, sweet miracle,

the water rises.



