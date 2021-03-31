Sticks and stones may break my bones

but words plant thousands of tiny malicious seeds

that remain viable for a hundred years,

seeds that spring up in any season,

pushing their basal rosettes

through the rocky soil of self-doubt.

I suspect you don’t even remember casting

the seeds, but I have weeded them

from me for decades, tugged at them,

cursed when the tap roots snap

and the thorned stems of those old words

come back twice as strong.



Sometimes now, there are seasons

when none of your seeds come up.

Sometimes, on purpose, I let them grow and bloom,

surprised that out of something cruel

something beautiful still manages to thrive.

Sometimes those prickly bouquets

help me remember who I’m not, who I am.

