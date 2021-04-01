Why would she go to the beach

when she could vacation on Mars?

Plenty of sand there, well, dust, really,

but it’s almost the same.

Wild Rose wants an adventure,

not just a week of sitting on a towel.

Relax? She wants to make history.

She craves things she’s never done before.

Minus eighty degrees Fahrenheit?

She’ll pack down and polypro.

And hasn’t she learned by now to live with cold?

She brings her own heat wherever she goes.

She gives her notice to whatever she’s known,

becomes citizen of her own wild heart

sets her telescope for the distant shore,

so curious, so red, so new.

