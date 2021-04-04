





That love is complicated

is no surprise—

consider the human heart

pumps blood to almost

seventy-five trillion cells,

and if we were to stretch

out our blood vessel system,

it would extend over

sixty thousand miles.

Of course, things

get tangled and messy.



And perhaps, love is also

not so complicated.

Perhaps it’s as easy

as waking up in the night

and feeling the darkness hold us.

As effortless as sipping

sweet licorice tea

and letting it warm the body.

As inclusive as the lily’s white perfume

that touches the whole room.

Yes, perhaps loving is as instinctive

as the human heart that beats

over a hundred thousand times a day—

not because we ask it to,

not because we try,

but because that’s what

it was made to do.





