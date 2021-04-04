lyrics from "The Tide Is High" by John Holt, 1967





Something about the unsinkable reggae beat,

and in just three notes, I’m again my young self,

dancing alone in my bedroom,

singing as if I am one with the song,

as if it were written just for me,



I’m not the kind of girl

who gives up just like that, oh no, oh!



And singing it now on a Sunday afternoon,

I’m caught in a surprise riptide of joy

and start to lilt around the room,

though just moments ago I was weeping,

buried beneath the salt of worry,



but here I am, dancing alone,

hips rocking, my shoulders a rolling sea,

my voice surfing above the bright swell of trumpets.



The tide is high but I’m holding on.



Sometimes a song is a lifeline,

not because it pulls me out of the water,

but because it tosses me deeper in,

and I feel I’m no longer trapping myself

in a life the size of a teacup—



no, in this moment I am oceanic,

an Atlantic of joy, a Pacific of wonder

vast enough to hold everything,

and the tide is high

and all that salt only makes me more buoyant

as I play in the generous waves.



