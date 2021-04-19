*







I was once

a mountain

—the sand



*



red hands on the cave wall—

asking my own palms

what mark will you make?



*



lying on the earth

shivering beneath the stars—

all night knowing where I am



*

stomping bull of doubt—

a blue butterfly

lands on its nose



*



distant coyote—

the heart doesn’t howl

alone tonight



*



delighted by pot shards—

could I find my own brokenness

so precious?



*



the seaweed, the pink hibiscus

inviting the self

to fall in love with both



*



when all the hearts wants

is a hole in one—

bogey after bogey



*



slipping into the ocean of love—

how did I ever believe

it was a puddle



*



after the conversation

there is only

after the conversation



*



holding my father’s hand—

a low sun lighting

the whole ocean



*



rumors of big sharks

swim circles around

my mother and I in the channel



*



all this talk of sharing

our most vulnerable parts—

sunburn on my belly



*



on the airplane home—

hearing in the whir of ventilation

the waves of the ocean



