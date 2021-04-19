*
I was once
a mountain
—the sand
*
red hands on the cave wall—
asking my own palms
what mark will you make?
*
lying on the earth
shivering beneath the stars—
all night knowing where I am
*
stomping bull of doubt—
a blue butterfly
lands on its nose
*
distant coyote—
the heart doesn’t howl
alone tonight
*
delighted by pot shards—
could I find my own brokenness
so precious?
*
the seaweed, the pink hibiscus
inviting the self
to fall in love with both
*
when all the hearts wants
is a hole in one—
bogey after bogey
*
slipping into the ocean of love—
how did I ever believe
it was a puddle
*
after the conversation
there is only
after the conversation
*
holding my father’s hand—
a low sun lighting
the whole ocean
*
rumors of big sharks
swim circles around
my mother and I in the channel
*
all this talk of sharing
our most vulnerable parts—
sunburn on my belly
*
on the airplane home—
hearing in the whir of ventilation
the waves of the ocean
Thank you once again…and again…and again, Rosemerry. these haikus light up my heart after a very long day.