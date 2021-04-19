Certainty is a frigatebird,

able to soar on the wind for weeks,

its nest a distant thing.

Is it wrong to say I admire it,

sleek and raven feathered,

how it dives from the sky

with exquisite precision,

how it steals what it wants

with no regard for what’s fair.

I have wanted to be that certain,

wanted to take, wanted to believe

my hunger is all that matters.

Is it wrong to notice these thoughts,

to give voice to their midnight wings?

I say I trust what I don’t know.

Meanwhile, I flirt with certainty.

It whispers to me,

I’m the other truest thing.

