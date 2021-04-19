I wear my wonder

like old running shoes—

not elegant,

not sophisticated,

surprisingly inappropriate

in certain rooms.

I notice how others

sometimes wrinkle their noses

at a blatant sporting of wonder,

thinking, perhaps, I must be oblivious

to the dress code:

stilettos of apathy,

high heels of indifference,

boots of cool reserve.

But dang, this wonder

gets me where I need to go

every inch,

every mile, even

across the room.

When everywhere I step

is broken glass,

wearing this wonder

is the only reason

I can move at all.

