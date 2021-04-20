Tonight, it seems impossible to not notice

the god that brightens the cup of mint tea

and the soft-scented god in the lavender petals.

The quenching god in the tangerine

juice running down the wrists.

And the laughing saline god

that crashes the ocean waves.

The stinky god in the stinky fish

and the starlit god in the dark abyss

and the grumbling god in the growling belly

and the somber god in the pillow—



it’s a wonder I ever forget how holy

the world is, every line, every hair,

every scale, every sound—and yet somehow

sometimes I miss the balancing god

in the bicycle tire and the ticklish

god in the inner thigh and the sweetening

god in the green bananas that even tonight

are engaged in ripening, that miracle

of transforming into a deeper sweetness

minute by minute by minute.

Like this: Like Loading...