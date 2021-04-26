Get in on this amazing experience, Soul Writers Circle! We open for enrollment for SEASON 2 (June-Nov) on April 6, 2021

Writing and meditation are both, in many ways, solitary acts that involve deep listening and a far-reaching willingness to show up. And when we practice mindfulness and writing together—oh, the possibilities for inspiration, connection, and heart-awakening conversation.

Join psychotherapist/mindfulness teacher/yoga instructor Augusta Kantra and poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer in a monthly online community practice in which we build a community that supports each other as we explore together, through silence and language, what does it mean to be alive? But as Ramana Maharshi says, The purpose of asking who am I is not to arrive at an answer but to dissolve the questioner.

Rosemerry’s and Augusta have created a connected, bonded circle of people that explore and discover together, thus they have designed this program as a six-month commitment. It is the commitment we all share that supports this vision. We understand that unforeseen circumstances sometimes arise, but barring that, we ask everyone to do their best to be at each meeting.

