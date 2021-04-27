





The only rule:

keep the chain intact.

I didn’t know

in the grade school gym

it was a way to practice

meeting all that would try

to break us apart,

practice being bombarded,

practice calling in our fear.

Red Rover, Red Rover

let sickness come over.

Once it felt like a game.

Now—oh friend.

Hold on to my wrist.

I’ll hold on to yours.

