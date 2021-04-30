How to meet envy–the Emerging Form Podcast



Envy is not a popular emotion, but oh, it has so much to teach us. Friends, I invite you to join me and my co-host science writer Christie Aschwanden as we explore a sensitive topic with one of America’s most beloved writers, Cheryl Strayed (Wild, Tiny Beautiful Things). Emerging Form is, specifically, a podcast on creative process, and in this episode we speak about abundance, about how we help each other rise when we rise, about projection and about how envy invites us to lean ever more deeply into our own creative goals and desires, to become more intimate with our aspirations and to push ourselves toward our best. Here’s the link … and I hope you listen to our other podcasts, too … they are free, though we certainly do value our paid subscribers, who get special bonus episodes, too.

