





I save every

rubber band—

thick purple ones

from broccoli,

asparagus, leeks,

and the thin blue ones

used to keep berries

from spilling.

I could never throw away

a rubber band—

stretchy bonuses

thrown in for free.



Perhaps it’s strange

to call them blessings—

but I thrill in side benefits.

Like a talented new friend

hardwired for forgiveness.

Like the swooping choreography

of swallows that helps them

to eat biting flies.

Like how red wine is rich

with antioxidants.

Like a newspaper

filled with bad news,

but delivered with a useful,

flexible, rubber band.





