May 1, 2021 by Rosemerry









Lover of still water,

you, mosquito,

will not be missed

if I slap you,



the way I don’t

miss a tooth ache,

I don’t miss a rash

or the scent of carcasses,



and yet tiny blood sucker,

before the slap

I consider how

you herald spring,



how you come bearing song

on your wings.

