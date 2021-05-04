



Some people say there’s nothing out there,

nothing but plains and the Platte and the sky.

A whole horizon of nothing,

and a barbed wire fence to hold back

all that nothing. But when you drive

through that nothing

perhaps a young scrappy man

on a half-breed mustang

will ride through your thoughts,

and hand you a letter

from one hundred sixty years ago.

For you, he’ll say with a tip of his hat

before he gallops away toward the west.

What might the past have to say to you

sent via Pony Express?

Perhaps something about

the beauty of nothing,

or how the road you choose matters.

Go ahead, friend, what are you waiting for?

Open that letter.

