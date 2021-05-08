





For your birthday, Johannes,

I listened to your first piano concerto,

my heart trembling like a tuning fork

as the ivory keys and nylon strings

conversed about tenebrous grief and loss.



No one hissed in the audience

the way they did when your concerto

debuted. In fact, in my kitchen,

I sighed. I gasped. I thanked you

for the turbulence. What a gift when our sorrow



meets a sister sorrow so beautiful

we forget our own story, our own name,

and we tender what’s left

of our aching hearts to the blooming dark

that even now opens around us, inside us.

